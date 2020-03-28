Video Kimberly Loaiza takes a tremendous spanking and goes crazy Tiktok | Instagram

Effects of the quarantine ?, Kimbery Loaiza is the title of the video that has driven her fans crazy by seeing not only one, but two Kimberlys spanking each other.

Loaiza has taken advantage of the quarantine time for the current coronavirus pandemic to share new and original content with her Linduras in Tiktok.

In this singular video, La Lindura Mayor bends down and takes out her rear guard, and at that moment, the image freezes, after which another “Kim” emerges, who spanks the first one and begins to dance.

This is just one of the many videos Loaiza has shared on the app, where she can also be seen dancing in her red two-piece sports suit and showing off her figure.

In another of the recordings he can be seen alongside Juan de Dios Pantoja trying a challenge that has become popular with the hands, but definitely, Kim loses since the “speed” of Pantoja is so much that the movements he performs are not even noticed.

Unquestionably the recent video that caused the most stir was the one in which Kimberly Loaiza finished with her makeup all run after crying tears over an argument with Juan.

There’s nothing to be alarmed about as the couple has been acting, even jealousy scenes for Tiktok.

.