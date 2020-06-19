Video Kimberly Loaiza shares how she maintains her figure next to Ely Blancarte | Twitter

Kimberly Loaiza has shared on her social networks how she maintains her beautiful figure by changing her habits and adopting a exercise routine.

The famous youtuber on this occasion showed her cuties how it is that she exercises in a more motivating and fun way, as a couple and no, it was not with Juan de Dios Pantoja.

The older cutie trained for her Instagram account with her friend Ely Blancarte and they both stole sighs.

For the video Kimberly chose a boxer with whom she has been causing a stir for being slim to her figure and a black blouse food.

During the recording we can see both young women leaning and being the weight of each other for greater results.

Ely has made a huge impression on Internet users, the young woman began to appear in tiktoks Kim during this quarantine, after the Juan de Dios Pantoja scandal passed.

Since then, followers of Kimberly Loaiza have pointed out that her friend has enormous talent and should make her own YouTube channel.