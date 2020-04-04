Video Kimberly Loaiza shakira-style hips move on Tiktok | Instagram

Shakiriando !, this is how Kimberly Loaiza entertains herself in her quarantine at home next to Juan de Dios Pantoja and her little daughter Kima; however, in this video the youtuber appears wagging her hips alone.

To the rhythm of Hip’s don´t lie, Kim Loaiza impressed her cuteness by moving her curves just like the Colombian artist.

The youtuber wore high pants and a crop top that highlight her waist perfectly, she looks really beautiful.

Kim recently caused enormous controversy after responding to accusations that she had undergone some cosmetic procedure to improve her figure.

To tell about the YouTubero Fox, who constantly talks about her and her boyfriend, The famous would go to Colombia to undergo surgery after criticism of her figure.

The youtuber responded to these accusations, flatly denying that she had undergone any procedure and highlighting that for this she would have needed recovery time, which she does not have because she prefers to take care of her little daughter.

In addition Kimberly Loaiza thanked for the assumptions, since she assures that to think that is because she really looks better.

