Video Kimberly Loaiza reveals what toilet paper is for during the coronavirus | Instagram

The beautiful Kimberly Loaiza has revealed the mystery. Many memes were recorded about people who went to shopping malls to buy excessive amounts of toilet paper without understanding the reason; however, youtuber seems to have the answer.

The Greater Cuteness shared in Tiktok a short recording where he shared what he does during this coronavirus contingency at home.

In the video, Kim can be seen bent over turning the toilet roll sideways with just a hip movement.

Kim challenged her cuties to perform the same feat and share it on Tiktok, where she bragged her movement with the music of her boyfriend in the background, Tactics.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja They have indicated that they are very active on social networks when they are quarantined at home with their beautiful daughter and close friends.

The Jukilop seek with their content to entertain their followers so that they stay at home before the contagion of coronavirus.

Mexico is currently in the epidemiological Phase 2 of the emergency and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has put his hands to work with Plan DN III.

.