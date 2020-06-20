Video Kimberly Loaiza moves her rear guard dressed as a schoolgirl and goes crazy Tiktok | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza captivated her followers on Tiktok with her hip movements dressed as a s3xy schoolgirl next to her friend Ely Blancarte.

The youtuber is one of the queens of the popular application and with videos like this we know why. For the recording, Kim dressed in a pleated white skirt and a crop top that attenuated her waistband and rear.

As if that were not enough how beautiful she looks, the older cutie began to dance wagging her rear guard for the camera and her friend made her second.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja returned to the headlines on Thursday after the premiere of Let’s Make Passes, the most recent music video by also youtuber.

This song definitely dedicated to Kim touched the hearts of his followers and quickly placed Pantoja in the trends of Youtube.

Jukilop’s followers worried about them and their daughter KimaThey wonder if this success of Juan de Dios could indicate the return of the famous couple.

Meanwhile, Let’s Make Peace has already exceeded two and a half million views on the famous video platform, a resounding success in JD Pantoja’s musical career, will it be in love?