Video Kimberly Loaiza makes tremendous scene of jealousy to Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza has created a tremendous scene of jealousy for her boyfriend Juan de Dios Pantoja, the reason ?, her “friends”; Well, youtuber does not seem to send so many messages.

Loaiza was clear with her partner and in a discussion in the car they talked about it, she established very well who her friends could be.

Her boyfriend only asked if she could have friends because he was her partner, to which she replied yes, but she also clarified who could be her friends.

You can be friends with the ugly ones, but not with a beautiful woman who sends you a thousand messages a day, Kim yelled.

Fortunately Kim and Juan are having a great time personally and professionally and this was just a performance for Tiktok.

The couple has frequently shown their followers how they are going through this quarantine and apparently they are taking advantage of the time, since they are very active on social networks.

Kimberly Loaiza is more than happy and thanked her followers at Tiktok because yesterday it reached 10 million followers. Congratulations!.

