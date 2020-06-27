Video Kimberly Loaiza makes a radical change of look to Katia vlogs | Instagram

The beautiful Kimberly Loaiza shared in her official Instagram account a video where she shows the radical change of look she made to her friend Katia Vlogs.

And it really is radical since the pretty Katia does not usually put on too much makeup, use dresses, heels and those details; so seeing it with all this was a b0mba.

Kim did Katia’s makeup, which although it was not too heavy, caused a strong change on his face and highlighted his eyes.

The hair of the also and youtuber went from being completely straight, to a fairly cool wavy accompanied by a pair of brooches.

But that’s not all, Katia changed with a dress I cut to flowers, something that is not at all like you normally dress.

At the end of the video you can see how Katia was, really beautiful and ready to go for a walk with a handsome young man.

The followers of both did not stop praising them and sharing how good the youtuber looks with that imageCould it be that I keep it?