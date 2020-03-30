Video Kimberly Loaiza gets flatulence | Instagram

Even the most beautiful ones! Kimberly Loaiza had an embarrassing moment when she flatulencelessly shot up after laughing so hard.

The youtuber was in a beautiful moment with Juan de Dios Pantoja, who was tickling him when La Lindura Mayor made the painful sound.

Kim laughed and laughed until the flatulence escaped and in pain she told Pantoja that she had told him not to make her laugh and left the place.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza and Kima transform into Tiktok

But don’t worry, Kimberly Loaiza’s grief was nothing more than a performance for Tiktok, where the couple has been having fun in this quarantine and helping their followers to entertain themselves with their content while in the coronavirus quarantine.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Among the Tiktok that youtubers shared, it stands out that Kimberly and Kima completely transform from walking “fodongas” to see themselves as true queens.

Read also: Video Kimberly Loaiza takes a tremendous spanking and freaks out Tiktok

Kim and Juan have also flaunted their best dance moves and some challenges at Tiktok, where they have apparently shown themselves in better shape.

The Jukilop shared in their Instagram stories that they spent Sunday resting and playing with their beautiful daughter.

.