Video Kimberly Loaiza flirts with another man, it could be the end for Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza was flirting with a man and last but not least, she shared the moment herself on her official Instagram account; Goodbye Juan de Dios Pantoja ?.

The older cutie was dressed as a whole little mermaid in a bikini and with her pink hair next to a colored man, who apparently is part of their next musical collaboration.

In the recording you can see how the man presumes it like a muse, a really precious treasure and she responds quite flirtatiously.

See this post on Instagram May 27 ✨ 1 year I uploaded my first song. A post shared by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on May 27, 2020 at 12:05 PM PDT

Kim thanked him in the post for being there and highlighted his talent, he only had nice words for him.

See this post on Instagram 20 MILLION HERE ✨ I am really so grateful for everything you do for me, I would love to hug each one of you and tell you in your faces how much I love you thanks for so much cuteness, they are the best 20 million people of the world for me A post shared by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Jun 10, 2020 at 4:59 PDT

I hope you come back soon friend, you are very talented.

See this post on Instagram ⛅️ A post shared by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Jun 4, 2020 at 9:51 PDT

Kim accompanied the message from a heart and according to the images, this man is responsible for his beautiful pink hair.

So far the situation of the relationship between Kim and Juan is unknown, neither of them has appeared on the other’s networks nor have they mentioned anything about their situation.

