Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have recreated a scene like a movie, since you asked for a divorce from youtuber and everything was recorded on video.

According to the recording shared in Tiktok, Pantoja questioned her if he was by her side just for love to which she answered affirmatively, but after revealing strong news everything changed.

The youtuber pointed out to his girlfriend that he was bankrupt and that was when Kimberly’s attitude changed completely and he decided to share a radical decision with her.

I will ask you a question, are you with me for love or money? Asked the interpreter of Tactic.

After noting that they are bankrupt, the youtuber began to ask her not to yell at him and that it was best to separate.

Don’t mistreat me .. give me the divorce, Kimberly Loaiza yelled at her boyfriend.

Fortunately, this is a performance by both youtubers for Tiktok, an application through which they have decided to share a large amount of content to their followers, putting their “grain of sand” so that they remain at home in the face of the current contingency.

