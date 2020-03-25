Video Kimberly Loaiza exposes Juan de Dios Pantoja’s biggest flaw | Instagram

What if you were not jealous was dedicated to Juan de Dios Pantoja? Everything seems to be yes, because Kimberly Loaiza has revealed in Tiktok that this is her worst flaw.

Kim has been quite active on the app, where she has shared a video in which she shares “How God Created My Man.”

In this recording you can see La Lindura Mayor in front of five crystal glasses with the legends: funny, handsome, spanking, detailed and jealous.

To represent the amount of each quality that God put on her boyfriend, Kim used colored balls that he placed in each of the glasses.

According to the youtuber, Pantoja is quite funny, very handsome, not very graceful with his rear guard and he lacked room for jealousy, because the glass was full and Kim continued to throw balls at him.

Much has been rumored that Juan mistreats Kim, that he watches over her a lot, manipulates her, and so on; the Jukilop They have denied this on several occasions and have even taken this joking joke.

At the launch of Don’t Be Jealous, many shared that she was dedicated to Pantoja and they also joked about the same subject in a recent video on Tiktok in which the youtuber acts as if he were performing a tremendous scene of jealousy for his girlfriend.

