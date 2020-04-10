Video Kimberly Loaiza does not support quarantine, explodes in full Tiktok | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza has exploded !, Apparently to La Lindura Mayor the confinement for the quarantine has begun to affect him and lashed out at everyone who was at home.

The truth is that not even Juan de Dios Pantoja himself was saved from the tremendous screams that Kim gave at his house, all for ...Your cakes ?.

Fortunately it was all a recreation and the youtuber only acted as Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts.

With a huge head and screaming everywhere, Kimberly Loaiza acted as the famous character looking for his cakes, nor his cuties were saved from the accusation.

Did you steal my cakes? Loaiza says in a tremendous accusatory voice.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja seem to be having a pretty good time during the quarantine at home, the youtubers said they prepared to lock themselves up with games and activities at home.

Celebrities share their time with family and their closest friends, with whom they frequently make content that they share on their social networks to support their followers to stay home.

