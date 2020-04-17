Video Kimberly Loaiza dances on Tiktok amid controversy | Instagram

In the midst of the storm, Kimberly Loaiza dances and wiggles her body in Tiktok, proving that what Lizbeth Rodríguez has said does not take away her sleep.

The beautiful Lindura Mayor shared a video in which she dances “me to wear it pa’atrá” dressed in a fitted high pants and a top.

In addition to that recording, she shared three more in which her boyfriend Juan de Dios Pantoja participates.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza answers hints from Lizbeth Rogríguez about Juan de Dios

Yesterday Twitter burned when Lizbeth Rodríguez proposed to Kimberly Loaiza to check Pantoja’s cell phone, specifically conversations with Alex and Kevin before they are dating. Liz’s goal? For Kim to discover the relationship, which she claims, exists between the photographer and her daughter’s father.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

At Rodríguez’s words, both Kim and Juan asked for proof of what he said, to which Rodríguez responded with a screenshot of a conversation with Kevin, in which even the young man spoke of the member of the interpreter of Tactics.

Read also: Video Kimberly Loaiza shows off her leg and rear on Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez pointed out that these were the tests and told Kimberly “friend realize “; For his part, Pantoja pointed out that it was all an edition and that it is very easy for some workers at Badabun, a company to which Liz still belongs.

Still and in the midst of controversy, Loaiza showed that what they say does not take away her sleep and shared in her official Instagram account, in her stories, a Good evening, accompanied by a photograph of the beautiful Kima.

.