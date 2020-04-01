Video Kimberly Loaiza dances in a bra for Tiktok | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza has surprised all her cuties by dancing in a bra at Tiktok, looking really beautiful.

The Greater Cuteness is not accustomed to its followers to those types of costumes so when it shows more skin everyone is shocked.

Kim chose a black bra with details on the straps and a totally transparent blouse was placed on it, which was accompanied by ripped black pants.

The youtuber shared two videos in which she dances and others more, one of them with the effect of a baby or old woman’s face with which she delighted Internet users.

Kim has been very active in Tiktok In this quarantine, where he assures, he will continue giving content so that his cuteness stays at home safely.

Juan has also participated in his Tiktoks, where the most fun are those in which they dance or the jealous scenes of Pantoja.

But the one who could not escape from appearing in the videos is the little Kima, who looks bigger and more beautiful every day.

.