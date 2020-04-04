Video Kimberly Loaiza breaks Juan de Dios Pantoja’s lip in Tiktok | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja made a fun video for Tiktok when things ended badly because the youtuber ended with a split lip.

The Greater Cuteness wanted to play a prank on her boyfriend, but she did not measure the consequences that this would have and ended up injuring him.

The challenge they were performing was that Kim threw chocolates at Juan de Dios Pantoja, the same that he should catch with his mouth, everything was fine, although he did not catch many, but she had a surprise for the father of Kima.

It may interest you: Kima and its darkest secrets affirm Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja

At the beginning of the video Kimberly Loaiza shared that inside the bag of chocolates she put an egg, then after launching several marshmallows, the youtuber launched the egg, poor Juan!.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The Lindura Mayor felt quite guilty about the situation and expressed it on Instagram, where she accepted that “it happened.”

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza gets on Juan de Dios Pantoja to imitate poses

Loaiza reported that he will later announce how Juan ended after that video without a happy ending.

After that video the youtuber shared a very funny one with other team members where they show off their dance prowess.

.