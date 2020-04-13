Video Kimberly Loaiza boasts incredible gift, nobody knew him | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza left everyone stunned in Tiktok after sharing a gift that no one knew him, did he contortionism?

The youtuber shared a video in the famous application where you can see a very unusual elasticity, it seems that it was split in two to achieve the impressive movements; however, there is a trick.

Although not visible in the video, you can see that Kim is contorting effortlessly and her smile remains at all times despite the enormous elasticity that it shows.

The little effort of the youtuber gives her away, it must be Juan de Dios Pantoja lying behind her who performs the movements of the legs and together they have fun for the application.

In three months Kimberly Loaiza has exceeded 9 million followers in Tiktok, something that makes her a favorite.

The Jukilop have been very active in the application, daily they are uploading content in which they can be seen together, separately, with friends, with Kima or with other family members.

They recently shared emotional family moments since their first-born Kima Sofía arrived at 9 months of age.

