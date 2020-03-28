Video Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja star in a tremendous lawsuit | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja staged a strong lawsuit that ended on social media and with Kim crying.

Fortunately, this lawsuit was a performance that both performed for Tiktok with voices of Ludivico and Federica P. Luche, the beloved characters of the P. Luche family.

Kimberly Loaiza finished with makeup all run and amid tears at the alleged lawsuit, she shared such an image on Instagram and alerted her followers, who thought the worst.

La Lindura Mayor invited everyone to their Tiktok to find out what had happened and that is where the recording they both made is located, where Federica (Kim) yells at Ludovico (Juan) and he ends up yelling at her more; finally she between cries feels offended by the words of her partner.

Kim Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have shown that they were not boring at all during this coronavirus quarantine as they have shared a large amount of content on Tiktok.

The rest of the networks of the Jukilop they are a little abandoned; however, they have pointed out that Tiktok is their means of entertaining their followers and inviting them not to leave home in the face of the coronavirus contingency that Mexico is facing.

The country is in epidemiological Face 2; however, the undersecretary of Health assures that it is inevitable to reach a Phase3.

