Video: Khamzat Chimaev practices with heavy weaponry before returning to the Octagon

Chimaev practices shooting. © Instagram @kahmzat_chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) He had a very bad time not long ago, to the point that he announced his retirement after contracting Covid-19 and even thought he had cancer. Fortunately, the UFC fighter was able to recover from his health problems and has made it clear that he wants to resume his career in the Octagon.

While waiting for a fight to come back, the rising UFC star has once again shown his fondness for something a little more high-caliber, heavy-duty target shooting. Images posted to Chimaev’s Instagram account on Friday afternoon showed ‘Borz’ firing a high-powered submachine gun at a shooting range.

At 26, Khamzat is undefeated after his MMA debut in 2018. With 9 professional fights, the UFC’s newest promise doesn’t know what it’s like to lose. At the company run by Dana White, the Chechnya-born Swede already defeated John Phillips, Rhys McKee and then Gerald Meerschaert before they could even mount a real offense on their own.