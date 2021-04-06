Video: Kevin de Bruyne’s goal at Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

In the match between Manchester City and the Borussia Dortmund of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and the scoreboard was broken by Kevin de Bruyne in the 19th minute after a great shot from inside the area.

When the game was played in midfield, it was a mistake by the Borussia Dortmund defense that the Belgian took advantage of to put the 1-0 on the scoreboard and overtake Manchester City.

The player recovered the ball and carried the ball into the area. When it looked like the play was lost, Foden recovered the ball and assisted for De Bruyne.

The scoreboard was 1-0 in favor of the locals and they have the advantage in the match, calming the waters in the English Stadium

