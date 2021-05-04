VIDEO: Keishla Rodríguez’s father does not favor the death penalty against Félix Verdejo



Boxer Félix Verdejo, today accused of the kidnapping and murder of Keishla Rodríguez in Puerto Rico, celebrates defeating William Silva in a fight in NYC in 2016.

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images

PUERTO RICO – The wake of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz will take place this Thursday and Friday at the Ehret de Cupey funeral home, the father of the young victim reported last night, Jose A. Rodriguez, in the program Playing Hard Ball (TeleOnce).

During the interview, Rodríguez also indicated that he did not favor the death penalty against Felix Verdejo, a punitive measure that the fighter could face after federal criminal charges were filed for Keishla’s murder.

“I don’t believe in that because if you give a person who did what he did the death penalty, you are helping him. It is better to give him 100 years and for him to keep that conscience on his mind every day. May he pay her every day of his life and remember everything he did to my daughter. Because if one takes his life, he does not suffer, he will not suffer. It is better to leave it 100 years, that it cannot leave As long as you’re guilty until proven to you, but not out. I don’t want the death penalty for him. If they ask me, no, no, “he replied.

Regarding the hours of her daughter’s wake, Rodríguez announced that Thursday will be 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, while on Friday the service will be from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

The burial will be on Saturday in a Guaynabo cemetery that he could not specify.