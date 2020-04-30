VIDEO Karla Panini and the awkward moment with Américo Garza | Instagram

Some scenes from the video show the controversial couple formed by Karla Paninini and Americo Garza at an awkward moment when he seems to completely ignore her.

The former driver Karla Panini has been heavily attacked on social networks after its controversial relationship with Americo Garza, ex-husband of Karla Luna.

It should be remembered that Karla Luna, was the closest colleague of Panini In “Las Lavanderas” they both professed a close friendship, however, Panini has been singled out as a “traitor” after sustaining a relationship with her husband. Moon when the two were not even apart yet.

At present Americo and Panini They are married and apparently not everything is honey flakes for the couple or at least this is shown by a video in which they appear together at a party.

It is possible that the husband of today Karla Panini He felt uncomfortable or had other reasons, however, the scenes in the video show the man from the mountain region with a face of few friends while Karla she sighs singing a song to him.

Everything starts when Karla Panini the famous song sings to him “Softly“From Laura León to her husband. However, his serious reaction was what generated controversy.

I’m going to say that I love you, softly, softly …! Am I not your favorite comedian, either? ”Karla Panini asks Américo Garza, who looks serious.

The reactions after scenes they did not wait, various comments in a sarcastic tone made reference to the supposed great love that was prophesied at the beginning of their relationship.

It can be seen that they cannot take it anymore ”; “Ah, but in the beginning a lot of love”; “His face of the Americo hahaha how good”; “Whether they are going to get divorced or not,” the comments read.

It is worth mentioning that for days the controversy couple it returned to be the center of the critics after the users in Internet returned to remember what had happened between “The Laundresses”

Later, the controversy became bigger after some piñatas circulated on the internet, first from the former host and later from Americo Garza.

Also, on the occasion of the quarantine, a user in social networks had a fight with the comedian after she shared a meme in which it was read

Stay home, just like you stayed with your friend’s husband.

So subsequently, Karla Panini She defended herself and launched a message directed at all women who criticize her, saying that the main weapon to destroy a person’s life is to speak ill of it.

Women, beautiful women who come to this account, snorting and attacking me: girls you are just as imperfect as I am, that I have been, that I am. We are fighting for equality, because we are respected and among ourselves we speak ill of ourselves, “said Karla Panini.

The former driver, Panini, has not been able to overcome the bullying that she has been targeted since the beginning of her relationship with the outside husband of Karla Luna, her former partner in Las Lavanderas herself who lost her life after an intense fight against cancer.

