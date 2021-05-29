Video: Kai Havertz put Chelsea FC ahead with his first Champions League goal

At least in the first 45 minutes justice was served at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto because the Chelsea FC went up on the scoreboard thanks to an excellent definition of Kai havertz, German who had no goals in the Champions League until the final 2021 against Manchester City.

It is not having the ball, it is knowing what to do when you have it. That foundation was applied by Thomas Tuchel’s team in the first half, who with a visionary pass from Mason Mount unlocked the scoreboard at 43 ‘. Havertz appeared and in hand-to-hand he pulled Ederson off of him and sent her to be put away.

Mendy played short with Chilwell, he saw Mount unchecked and gave it to him for the Englishman to do the first act of magic of the afternoon – night: a pass between the centrals to enable Havertz. It was the second assist so far this tournament for number 19, a total figure of the first half.

Chelsea goal! ✨👏 Havertz manages to dodge the goalkeeper and scores the first of the night‼ ️ @ ManCity 0-1 @ChelseaFC LIVE🔴 https://t.co/7dS3Wq3IF4#UCLFinal l #UCL l #TuChampions pic.twitter.com/SUlQNcJmHH – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 29, 2021

