During his participation in a protest in Canada for the death of George Floyd, Justin Trudeau knelt down and kept nine minutes of silence

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, participated this Friday in a manifestation in Ottawa protesting the police brutality and against him racism following the death in Minneapolis (USA) of George Floyd, e knelt a knee on the ground as a sign of respect.

Trudeau and the ministers take a knee #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kAk9ogHYp7 – Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) June 5, 2020

Trudeau and ministers kneel down

Trudeau did not speak during the demonstration in which the slogan was repeated “Black Lives Matter”(“ Black lives matter ”) but when the attendees they kept silent For nine minutes, the time a police officer pressed Floyd’s neck with his knee, the Canadian Prime Minister dropped to one knee and lowered his head.

Hours earlier, during his daily press conference, Trudeau applauded the peaceful protests against discriminatory practices and police brutality called for the coming days in different cities of the country.

In recent days, Trudeau has recognized that in Canada there is “discrimination systematic”Against black people and others minorities racial.

The “Black Lives Matter” also resonated in Toronto

In TorontoHundreds of people participated in a demonstration similar to that also attended by the city’s police chief, Mark Saunders, who also kneeled in the ground as a sign of respect.

Protesters marched through downtown Toronto carrying banners that referenced Floyd’s death while shouting “I can’t breathe”(“ I can’t breathe ”), the phrase that Floyd repeated several times before he died while a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for nine minutes.

Although many of the shops in downtown Toronto had protected their windows with wooden planks in anticipation of riots and violence, the demonstration was uneventful.

Saunders, Toronto’s first black police chief, wrote on his Twitter account that he and his officers had met with protesters and knelt down.

“We see them and we are listening. The Toronto Police fully supports peaceful and safe demonstrations both this weekend and forever. We have to stay together to make changes, “he said.

Despite Saunders’s words, the Toronto Police In recent years, he has been involved in several fatal incidents involving minorities, and the police chief himself has been criticized for not exercising a greater leadership role in combating brutality police.

The latest incident occurred on May 27 when a black woman, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, died after falling into a vacuum from the 24th floor of a residential building when Police officers were at her home.

The death of Korchinski-Paquet, 29, is being investigated by the Toronto Police internal affairs unit, while the victim’s family questions the police performance.

But perhaps one of the best-known cases in recent years is that of Sammy Yatim, an 18-year-old of Syrian origin who died in July 2013 after being shot by Police officer James Forcillo on a city tram.

Yatim, armed with a razor and with symptoms of drunkenness, confronted the Police. Forcillo shot him initially three times and when Yatim was dying on the ground, with a fractured spine, he was finished off with five other shots.

The incident was captured on video by passers-by and became an example of police brutality that sparked protests.

An investigation by Toronto’s leading newspaper, the “Toronto Star,” revealed that between 2003 and 2013 black people with no criminal record were three times more likely to be arrested by police for possession of small amounts of marijuana than whites.

Until recently, the Toronto Police also practiced so-called “carding”: arresting passers-by to request information and documents for no apparent reason. The practice focused mostly on black people.

With information from .