+ VIDEO | Jury observes recording of the moment before the death of George Floyd

April 1, 2021 April 1, 2021

0

A court in the state of Minnesota, in the northwestern United States, continues on Thursday the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of the death last year of African American George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism in America.

Jurors watched about 20 minutes of personal police camera footage Wednesday, spanning from the moment officers approached Floyd’s vehicle to when he was placed in an ambulance.

In a video shown Wednesday, Chauvin appears saying that Floyd was a “big guy” and “probably (intoxicated)”.

Chauvin knelt on the base of Floyd’s neck for around 9 minutes and 29 seconds, while Floyd repeatedly complained that he couldn’t breathe.

Another day of gut-wrenching testimony in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Witnesses are left scarred by harrowing guilt and grief for not being able to save George Floyd. @joshscampbell reports. pic.twitter.com/qfVt3xjB0j – CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) April 1, 2021

Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department the day after Floyd’s death in custody.

The jury also heard testimony from several witnesses, including a store cashier, Christopher Martin, who sold cigarettes to Floyd moments before his meeting with Chauvin.

Martin stated that he conscientiously accepted a counterfeit $ 20 bill with which Floyd paid for the cigarettes knowing that the money would be deducted from his salary in accordance with the store’s rules.

The 19-year-old cashier also said he regretted his decision and informed the store manager, who instructed him to go out and ask Floyd to return to the scene. “If I had not accepted the ticket, everything would have been avoided,” he added.

Like other witnesses, Martin said he felt “disbelief and guilt” watching Floyd’s arrest from the sidewalk.

The cashier and others testified about their frustration and outrage at seeing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Former police officer faces murder and manslaughter charges

His defense attorneys allege that he applied the instructions he received in his training and that other factors, such as heart disease and drug use, were the cause of Floyd’s death.

The city of Minneapolis recently agreed to pay Floyd’s family $ 27 million in compensation to settle a civil abuse lawsuit.

With information from Voice of America