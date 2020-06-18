VIDEO Julión Álvarez dedicates My Great Friend to Vicente Fernández for Father’s Day | Instagram

On the eve of Father’s Day, Julión Álvarez pays tribute to one of the most important figures in the family nucleus with the theme « My great friend« , a melody that, by the way, he already sang live to Vicente Fernandez.

During a meeting in which members of the Fernandez, like Chente himself, his wife Cuquita and Gerardo, one of the renowned singer’s eldest sons, the man from Chiapas performed for the first time live, the melody, authored by César Estrada « El Moreño », accordionist musician from Julión.

The song was recorded a couple of years ago, but until today it has been released; In fact, the song It will be shared on different radio stations so that they can consider it within their programming.

Alvarez He had the opportunity to dedicate the subject to one of his musical idols a year and a half ago, from that time are the images that the singer shared this Thursday through the networks of his staff.

It is a song that Julión recorded about two years ago and he sang it like a year and a half ago to Don Vicente and he liked it a lot, and said to him, ‘Take it out for Father’s Day’, but it stayed there.

Right now we have already decided to make it known (the topic). Julión does not have networks, we are uploading it, sending some friends and some radio programmers in case they want to put it in rotation, « a source close to Chiapas spoke via telephone.

Julión Álvarez is in confinement in his native Chiapas along with his wife and two little ones, María Isabel and María Julia, 2 years and 7 months, respectively, with whom he will celebrate this Sunday the Father’s day.

On the other hand, it was recently known that a subject was scamming people in his name, so the singer himself, Julión Álvarez, alerted people and the media.