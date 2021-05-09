VIDEO: Julio Furch’s goal in the Atlas vs Tigres of the Clausura 2021 Repechage

The Rojinegros del Atlas received the visit of the UANL Tigres this Saturday, May 8 at the Jalisco Stadium, for the first Repechage match of the Clausura 2021, in which Julio Furch scored the first goal of the afternoon at minute 79.

Los Tigres del “Tuca” Ferretti closed the regular season with a goalless draw against Chivas del Guadalajara, while Diego Cocca’s Rojinegros thrashed Rayos del Necaxa to secure their pass at the top.

In a match where Atlas was better most of the time, Julio Furch came off the bench to score the first goal of the night at minute 79, in a play where Ignacio Malcorra reached the baseline and served a serve that the Argentine forward he finished off at the far post.

