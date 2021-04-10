VIDEO: Juan Pablo Vigón’s goal at Club Necaxa vs Pumas in Liga MX

The Rayos del Necaxa will seek to return to the path of victory in the present Closing tournament 2021, receiving the visit of the Pumas of the UNAM in the match that opens the activity on matchday 14 of Liga MX.

The hydro-warm team led by the Mexican coach Guillermo Vazquez wants to stay in the fight for a playoff spot; while the University of the Argentine strategist Andres Lillini seeks to advance to those positions.

In the final minutes of the game at the Victoria Stadium, the Auriazul team took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of the offensive midfielder Juan Pablo Vigón.

Goal of the Pumas!

Goal of the Pumas! Vigón hit him with rancor and the Pumas are already winning it @ ClubNecaxa 0-1 @PumasMX Live: https://t.co/FSMB7J0tv5 #FuerzaRayos I #SoyDePumas I # TusGuard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/EUzgqTRTn0 – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) April 10, 2021

In the 80th minute, the Mexican offensive took advantage of the facilities of the Necaxa saga and with a left-handed shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Edgar hernandez for 1-0.

80 ‘⏱️ I #NECvsUNAM ⚡️0-1 GOOOOOOL! GOOOOL! FROM OUR PUMAS, Goal by Juan Pablo Vigón # HoyMásQueNunca #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/U4Xen22KwB – PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 10, 2021

Liga MX Rayos del Necaxa Pumas de la UNAM Clausura 2021 Guard1anes Clausura 2021