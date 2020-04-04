Video Juan José Origel receives strong rudeness, accuses him of defamation | Instagram

The name of Juan José Origel again is controversial, as a driver threw harsh words and insults at the famous journalist of shows.

The driver of Venga la Alegría. Gabriel Cuevas, went with everything against Pepillo, whom he pointed out as a slanderer and “j0t0”.

Cuevas challenged Origel to verify the truth of what he says through a video in Youtube, since she blames him for having recorded a conversation in which she railed against who is supposed to be her friend and colleague Flor Rubio.

Pepillo, I want to challenge you to check, with facts, that I was that person, the one who screwed you … the image and when that happens I withdraw from this medium and let you spit on my face, said the driver.

Gabriel Cuevas points out that the journalist started a smear campaign against him and has received insults and threats for it.

Treacherous, starving, cul3r …, p4t …, j0t0, disloyal, is what you have achieved with your lying campaign …

The driver noted that he has missed great job opportunities on shows like Hoy, Suelta la Sopa and La Cuchara because of what Origel has said about him.

