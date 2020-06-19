Video Juan de Dios Pantoja removes his beard and mustache, looks like a baby | Instagram

Youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja shared his impressive change for his followers after removing his beard and mustache.

Pantoja shared that facial hair had never been left on for so long, so shaving now would be a radical change.

It was in his Instagram stories that Kimberly Loaiza’s ex shared the images that he would already change his look.

After removing everything, the famous shared two more videos for Internet users to see the result and ensures looks like a baby.

The truth is that Juan de Dios played with the result using a fun Tiktok filter where he makes the appearance of a baby.

Given these videos, the Pantojitas are still waiting to see what Juan de Dios really looks like.

So far, the current situation of his relationship with Kimberly Loaiza, mother of his daughter Kima, who is known to share the same roof, is unknown.