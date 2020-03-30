Video Juan de Dios Pantoja is beaten by another youtuber | Instagram

Juan de Dios Pantoja He has been involved in a video that is shown where he is hit by another youtuber who does it with all the intention to hurt him.

The fox youtubero shared a video on his official account of Tik tok, which seems to have little to open, where he shares how he hits Juan de Dios Pantoja.

It seems that the enmity between both youtubers has not ended, at least on the part of Javier “El zorrito youtubero” who constantly it does nothing but attack Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza.

On several occasions they have seen lawsuits between the two through social networks, when Pantoja has answered him and thus carrying countless problems between him and Javier.

And the fact is that the little fox is fascinated by attacking and criticizing Juan de Dios’s fiancée, any publication and public appearance seems to be of vital importance for him to have to criticize her, perhaps he has his reasons, but these very annoy John of God so they continually have conflicts.

In the video that can be seen in the Javier’s official tik tok, you can see Juan de Dios when he was at home fixing it to move, there was a moment when a ladder was used, which was leaning against the wall and he was right in front of her with his back to him.

In the edited video you see how Javier appears in the corner and with his hand he moves the ladder so that he falls on the head and part of the shoulder to Pantoja, the video is clearly edited but it seems that Javier enjoyed it quite a lot, even though in reality it was not he who threw the ladder down.

There are those who say that both are really friends and that all their lawsuits are premeditated, however there have been times when this is extremely clear and it is not at all a lie that both they don’t fall at all well.

