Video Juan de Dios Pantoja could leave YouTube, he is caught exercising another profession | Instagram

Juan de Dios Pantoja has caused a stir for exercising a new profession in social networks, since he has been seen as a hairdresser, yes, the interpreter of My Plan has taken the scissors and the machine to make changes of look.

Pantoja himself shared in his stories of Instagram some recordings where you can see a young man shaving and the end result is quite good, it could very well be a hairdresser!

The youtuber offered Lizbeth Rodríguez to give him his truck and close his YouTube channel if she verified that the conversation he supposedly had with Kevin Achutegui in which he supposedly confessed he had a night with him was true.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza is the mat of Juan de Dios Pantoja, affirms youtuber

After this, intimate videos of Juan de Dios with other women emerged, so Liz was the winner, in addition to pointing out that evidence of the relationship with Kevin could only be found on the cell phone of them and the partner of the third in discord.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

After the scandal, the youtuber made a video in which he accepted these videos, but denied having a relationship with his friend and photographer; However, he returned to the possibility of leaving YouTube after all this.

Read also: Juan de Dios Pantoja shares a new video with Kimberly Loaiza

A couple of later days he indicated on Twitter that they would continue publishing the videos they had already recorded; however, things would no longer be the same.

So far there is silence from Kimberly Loaiza, who has not even appeared on the popular Tiktok where she was quite active with several videos a day.

.