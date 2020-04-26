Video Juan de Dios Pantoja confirms separation with Kimberly Loaiza | Instagram

The controversial couple of youtubers Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza after a series of problems they presented due to Lizbeth Rodríguez meet today separated, it seems he achieved his goal.

Last week Juan de Dios saw himself wrapped in various gossip And all thanks to the youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez, who at all costs wanted to expose him.

After some quite complicated days, explanations from various people, among other things, apparently the couple actually had to break away as your relationship enters a strong crisis.

It may interest you: Photo Kimberly Loaiza and the enormous sadness in her eyes

Last Sunday, Juan asked for a public apology everyone who was harmed by what happened, especially his wife Kimberly, but apparently it was not enough.

They started to circular some tests where you could see that both Kim and Juan were separated since they were shown in different beds.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It all started there, they were just assumptions, but the singer also did a live a few days ago on his official account of Instagram where he talks about how he’s going through it and that’s where he decided break the silence and confess that they are indeed separated.

Maybe this is the end of the team Jukilop, because he himself recognizes that he does not even have the best character, they come hard times for all your family.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Pantoja has made known since this problem began that Loaiza is the most affected with the controversy they were experiencing and what hurt him most was the psychological damage he caused to his girlfriend.

Apparently what Lizbeth Rodríguez wanted to achieve by separating them if it works, because the couple is really affected and even Juan has confessed that wants to get away from social media and Youtube.

You can also read: Video Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja say good night, apparently separated

Meanwhile, Kimberly still has not confirmed anything, it has only been seen that in his stories he has not shown signs of Juan de Dios, something that is quite strange, now just wait to be confirmed by both parties or to manage to settle their differences since they have a small daughter in between.

.