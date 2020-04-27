Video Juan de Dios Pantoja begs Kimberly Loaiza to forgive him | Instagram

Youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a new video on his channel Youtube where he appears practically begging Kimberly Loaiza.

Unfortunately everything seems to indicate that the controversy unleashed between Juan de Dios Pantoja, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Kevin Achutegui ended up separating The Greater Cuteness and to Pantoja.

Even Juan de Dios already confirmed their separation through their stories and spoke about it, Loaiza was the one who stayed with Kima and it seems that the families are already separated because both were together in a house of Acapulco.

Pantoja mentions that Kimberly He asked him to leave the house where they were together, admitting it with a slightly disjointed and extremely sad face.

“Hello PANTOJITA family, thank you for having me on your screens again, I am very happy and grateful for all the support you always give me, THANK YOU FOR BEING PART OF THIS FAMILY I LOVE SO MUCH” this was the description of the Pantoja video.

The interpreter made it clear that everything he had been mentioning in the video had already been asked and said to Kimberly but that since she had been publicly humiliated, he wanted to offer her in the same way an apology public for all the damage it has put her through.

On repeated occasions of the video Juan de Dios Pantoja He asks Kimberly Loaiza to forgive him and he also mentions that everything that has happened has affected not only him, but his family and that of Kimberly.

A strong woman is one who is capable of smiling this morning, as if she had not cried all night. For truths the time and for justice GOD, not you. pic.twitter.com/BpvGTpQw73 – Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 19, 2020

April 19, 2020

Juan de Dios was begging him to reconsider and she thought that her own could recover little by little because they had already gone through many things and had overcome everything, although she understood that this would be somewhat more complicated due to the pain she felt.

