Video Juan de Dios Pantoja arms tremendous scene of jealousy to Kimberly Loaiza

Juan de Dios Pantoja showed how jealous he is with Kimberly Loaiza at Tiktok, but it was all a performance for the app.

A real mess was the one that created the youtuber for the video that was uploaded on the account of La Lindura Mayor.

Kimberly Loaiza was dancing very daringly for her cuteness when Juan arrived to prevent her from continuing “coquette”.

The video was a true gift for the followers of Kim Loaiza, since he showed off his rear quite a lot with his movements.

However, the one who stole the looks was her boyfriend with the excellent interpretation of the jealous scene.

Much has been said that Juan de Dios Pantoja is quite jealous of Kimberly; and there are even those who claim to manipulate and hit it; however, she has always denied these questions.

The Jukilop look quite happy as a family and next to their beautiful Kima who apparently is about to start walking.

