VIDEO: Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal in FC Juárez vs Cruz Azul in Liga MX

The Ciudad Juárez Braves will seek to avoid extending their losing streak in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine, in the action of matchday 13.

The border team led by the Mexican coach Alfonso ‘Poncho’ Sosa he is in the last position in the general table with nine points; while the celestial picture of the Peruvian strategist Juan Reynoso he is the current overall leader with 30 units.

In the final part of the match in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, the cement squad has taken the advantage on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of the winger Jonathan Rodriguez.

In the 88th minute, the Uruguayan offensive took advantage of the facilities of the Braves saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Ivan Vazquez for 1-0.

