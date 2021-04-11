VIDEO: Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal in Cruz Azul vs Chivas in Clausura 2021

The activity of Date 14 of the Closing 2021 continued this Saturday, April 10, with the visit of the Guadalajara Chivas to the Cruz Azul Machine at the Azteca Stadium, in a match where Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez scored the first goal of the late at minute 50.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine arrives in search of its twelfth victory in a row, to tie the León record. While the Flock of Víctor Manuel Vucetich will try to maintain hopes of qualifying for Liguilla.

After a goalless first half, Cruz Azul put together a triangulation play after a throw-in, which ended with Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez entering the area to define perfectly before the departure of Antonio Rodríguez.

