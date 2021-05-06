Video: John Means makes history with a no-hitter for the Baltimore Orioles



John Means was one pitching away from the perfect game.

Photo: Steph Chambers / Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles have had a historic day in the Major Leagues. John means, the ace of your rotation, sand became the first solo pitcher to achieve a no-hitter, no-run game for the Orioles since Jim Palmer did it in 1969.. This was the moment that will be saved in the retina of the fans:

The moment that will live in Orioles lore. The magical @ JMeans25. pic.twitter.com/zjelSD6GZv – Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 5, 2021

It came close to getting a perfect game. However, in the third inning he hit a batter who he struck out, but whose ball the catcher missed. They would then make it out when trying to steal a base. A small detail cost him perfection, although paradoxically he was ‘perfect’ when he made out each of the batters he faced.

He broke the longest streak of a team without achieving such a feat in the majors.

🚫 NO-HITTER 🚫 John Means is the first individual Orioles pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. The longest active streak in MLB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYvLXIdpfL – ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2021

Lefty Means joined Joe Musgrove with the San Diego Padres and Carlos Rodón with the Chicago White Sox as the ‘no hit no run’ pitchers this season.

He had never made it past the seventh inning in MLB. And he ended up throwing 113 pitches. He became just the eighth pitcher since 1901 to pitch a complete game, allow hits, walk or pitch, and strike out at least 12 opponents. The key was to start with a strike on practically every turn (26/27). Memorable performance.