Jennifer López and J Balvin put together the party, with their sensual steps

April 12, 20205: 50 AM

At 50 years old she looks more splendid than ever, this diva remains a quinceañera, attracting thousands of fans with her great successes and above all for her stunning curves.

The Bronx diva is characterized by always offering the best shows, as is her custom, she performs very exotic dances that leave more than one with their mouths open, without a doubt that she prepares herself very well to surprise us.

This time we were surprised with a majestic video that we found on YouTube where Jennifer López did her thing with J Balvin, in this short you can see them dancing to the rhythm of the song “Qué calor”.

The attention of the followers on social networks focused on the presentation that López and the Colombian J Balvin starred in, who gave a magnificent show, where Jennifer’s hip movements and the simulation that Balvin makes when giving him a couple of ‘nalgaditas’ stand out. .

JLo and J Balvin offered viewers a very sensual moment where they made everyone present dance with their show and even their followers on social networks enjoyed the energy that these two great artists transmitted on stage.

.