Video: Jesús Ocejo’s goal in Chivas vs Santos Laguna

Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and Santos Laguna met in the match on matchday 13 of Clausura 2021 and although they live different realities, both teams sought the 3 points at all costs.

For Chivas, winning is vital, since those three points will return them to the playoff zone.

On the other hand, Santos Laguna needs to add the 3 points to place in third place in the General Classification and secure his place in the next phase.

And given the need by both teams, it was Santos who scored first and took the lead at minute 31 of the first half with a goal from José Ocejo that left goalkeeper Antonio Rodríguez without a chance.

