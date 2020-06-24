Video Jennifer Lopez raises the temperature with intense perreo | Instagram

The beautiful singer Jennifer López managed to amaze her millions of followers on Instagram with one of her more provocative dances never seen before, because he shared a video dogging intensely.

Jennifer Lopez today without a doubt managed to grab all the attention Both the media and Internet users sharing a video demonstrating his incredible ability in dance.

There is no doubt that what the singer does or publishes becomes trend on social networks, because just last Sunday, Father’s Day, he shared a emotional photo on her official Instagram account where she congratulated her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

With this he demonstrated to his more than 124 million followers the excellent relationship he has with his former partner, with whom he had twins Max and Emme.

However, this publication today drew much more attention, which was a memory of the program “World of dance”And as expected, it quickly filled with Likes.

In the video you can see JLo showing off like never before on the dance floor with a intense perreo before the eyes of her future husband, the athlete Alex Rodríguez, without a doubt the envy of millions of people.

GREAT #WorldOfDance Mood … callbacks start tonight! « Wrote the girl from the Bronx.

The video, with just a few hours of being shared on your profile, has more than 3 million views, more of 600 thousand likes and an endless number of comments from her followers who do not stop praising her and complimenting her.

ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE THAT SHE IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD? « , » You are amazing « , » Golden Woman « , » So beautiful « , were some of the comments.

On the other hand, the also actress has spent it on isolation with his family due to the health crisis and even had to postpone their wedding in Italy with Alex Rodríguez for the same reason, something that is certainly quite sad for the couple.