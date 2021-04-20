VIDEO: Jean Meneses’s goal at Club León vs FC Juárez in Liga MX

Los Esmeraldas de León wants to establish themselves in the repechage positions in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Braves of Ciudad Juarez, in the game that closes the activity on matchday 15.

The set of the Fiera that the coach directs Ignacio Ambriz wants to extend the streak of consecutive wins after failing in the Concachampions; while the frontier cadre of the strategist Alfonso Sosa wants to continue fighting to avoid paying the financial penalty in the quotient table.

In the first minutes of the complement in the Leon stadium, the Panzas Verdes squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the forward’s score Jean Meneses.

PIECE OF GOAL! GOAL FROM MENESES! #LaFieraxFOX Straight to the angle! DIRECT TO THE ANGLE! Great move by León to inaugurate the 1-0 scoreline over Juárez FC pic.twitter.com/U65H6Cmt15 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 20, 2021

In the 51st minute, the Chilean attacker took advantage of the facilities of the Braves saga and with a left-handed shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Ivan Vazquez Mellado for 1-0.

GOLAAAAAAAZOOOOO OF TAKESHIIIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/VNvwjcDs65 – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 20, 2021

