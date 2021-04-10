Video: Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ López makes his debut with a goal at the San Jose Earthquakes

The MLS San Jose Earthquakes he won his friendly match this Friday against el Oakland Roots, club of the National Independent Soccer Association , the third category in United States Soccer, in a game in which the former Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara footballer, Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ López, debuted as a scorer.

San Jose EarthQuakes came from behind and rallied the scoreboard, ending the game with a 3-2 on the electronic score thanks to a goal from Chofis López, the third of the match.

In the video released by the Californian club itself, La Chofis can be seen scoring from outside the area, receiving near the crescent and sending a crossed left-footed shot to the left side of the goal.

In addition to the Chofis goal, San Jose had the score of another Mexican, as the former Rebaño player, Carlos Fierro, had scored the equalizer.

San Jose will make their MLS debut on April 16, when they visit the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium.

