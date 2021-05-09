Video: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s goal in the LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC

This Saturday one of the most important games of the season is being played in the MLS, the so-called ‘Traffic Classic’ between Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s LA Galaxy and Carlos Vela’s LAFC.

Before the game, Carlos Vela was a doubt for this meeting, due to an injury that had kept him away in the last couple of games, however he could not recover and was not even called up for the duel against the LA Galaxy of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández .

Therefore, Javier Hernández, former Real Madrid, Chivas and Manchester United, wanted to take all the glory of the Clásico Traffic and be present on the scoreboard, which he achieved by doing with his insatiable scoring nose.

At minute 11, Chicharito Hernández put the Galaxy ahead by entering the area and crossing his shot before the goalkeeper’s exit, which he could not do to avoid the Mexican goal.

