Video Jarlan Barrera and Vladimir Hernandez celebrated the victory of Atletico Nacional over Millonarios in the BetPlay League 2021 recording while they sang the Verdolaga Pregon Verde anthem in the dressing room of El Campin

The controversial victory of National Athletic in Bogotá before Millionaires It caused euphoria and a lot of parties in the dressing room of the Antioquia team. After the disputed victory, they added three points that placed them as the new leader of the BetPlay League 2021.

After the game, many videos emerged from the Verdolaga intern, but there was one in particular that drew a lot of attention. The protagonists of the recording were Vladimir Hernández and Jarlan Barrera, figures in Alexandre Guimaraes’ team, but with a well-remembered past in Junior de Barranquilla. At the time, they were players from the heart of the Barranquilla fanatic.

However, that past in the Shark painting remained in the trunk and they were in charge of proving it. After beating the classic Millionaires, with a quite controversial goal from ‘Vlacho’, both players were recorded singing at the top of their lungs the popular ‘Green Proclamation’, a National Athletic.

VIDEO: Vladimir and Jarlan recorded themselves singing the ‘Green Proclamation’ after winning the classic against Millonarios in Bogotá