Video Jaime Camil confesses that he did everything with Yolanda Andrade | Reform

Monjoe’s program was made of the most fun with Jaime Camil as a guest. The actor reunited with Yolanda Andrade and recalled great moments from his youth.

Camil pointed out that they were very young reckless and that they are alive by pure miracle after so many adventures.

Yolanda and Jaime, as they shared, belonged to the same group of friends and used to go out very frequently.

It may interest you: La Fea más Bella and the grand finale that Leticia Padilla and Don Fernando were able to save

But how nice … you know what a beautiful youth we had and the truth is I am saying something, we are not very pure … miracle because we did so many recklessness that God keeps the time, shared the famous.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The protagonist of La fea mas bella added that there was no drink that they did not try since their parties were very rampant, what was the name of the place we were going to ?, he asked the driver.

Read also: La Fea más Bella, the most successful remake of television in 2006

Andrade replied that they were going to La Cucaracha and that they were leaving there well « fumigated » with so much drink that they consumed on the spot.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Jaime Camil also spoke about his family and the beautiful complicit relationship he has with his wife.