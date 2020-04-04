Video Jacky Bracamontes lives strong scare, a palm tree almost damages his family | Instagram

The beautiful Jacky Bracamontes suffered one of the biggest scares of her life when a palm fell on her husband Martín Fuentes and their little daughter.

It was during the quarantine that both suffered the mishap in their Miami apartment, this after they thought that Martín and the girl had the much-feared current illness.

It was the same pilot who related everything lived in his Instagram stories, where he explained that everything happened in the pool of the condominium in which they live.

According to the story, the couple was in the wading pool next to the twins Emilia and Paula when a huge palm leaf fell on Martín and one of the girls.

Jacky’s husband shared the video where you can see the driver running to lift the huge sheet, while he checks the baby to make sure she is not injured.

Later, Jacky also checks her baby and then asks a worker to remove the object from the place. “Here it is on video… Me doing a few little dicks with my Emi and hand them over. My neck still hurts, but we already saw a month and a half ago that my head withstood the #head blows, Fuentes shared.

.