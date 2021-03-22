Video: Izquierdoz challenged Fabra and he responded with a slap in the middle of Boca’s match against Talleres

At the moment Boca Juniors and Talleres de Córdoba are facing each other for the match corresponding to date 6 of the League Cup.

The team led by Miguel Ángel Russo started badly and his rival beat him from minute 1 of the first half.

The defensive inattentions led to a goal by Carlos Auzqui that broke the equality in the 13th minute.

Carlos Izquierdoz was dissatisfied with the performance of Frank Fabra and reproached him in the middle of the game for his lack of attention.

The Colombian did not take long to react and slapped the defender, a benchmark for the La Ribera team.

The play is already giving rise to talk and will surely be a topic of conversation on sports programs.