Video Itatí Cantoral steals Luis Roberto Guzmán’s cell phone and he exhibits it | Reform

Kleptomaniac? Money problems? Not at all, the beautiful Itatí Cantoral stole Luis Roberto Guzmán’s cell phone to make a prank and everything was exposed on social networks.

The actress took the mobile and not only that, but she had the nerve to perform a live from him, where the handsome actor appears.

Cantoral assures in the live of social networks that he is about to record a memorable scene, that Guzmán g0lpear @.

However, the heartthrob clarifies that he would be unable to harm the beautiful Itatí and that she can do whatever she wants.

Both are in their new project, The Mexican and the Güero; where they share credits and also have fun.

They have stolen my mobile. @itatic_oficial can do whatever he wants. Kisses and hugs! The actor wrote in another post.

The truth is that you see the chemistry between both actors, with this complicity it will be a pleasure to see them together on the screen.