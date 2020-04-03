Thalía left the audience watching her closely

Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda better known as Thalía is a 48-year-old Mexican singer and model who has been known since she was just a teenager, because her beauty and talent made her reach the big screen.

Let’s remember that Thalía has starred in several Mexican soap operas which have been a success and in the same way her songs have been recorded in everyone’s memory.

Recently, we have observed audiovisual material on YouTube that has impacted us, since we can see how Thalía appears out of nowhere on stage in a suit that is a little out of tune, as we can see that it highlights all the attributes of the singer.

But what really attracts attention is that the singer Thalía decides at any moment to lift her skirt and, as expected, everyone was totally surprised, especially the presenter of the program.

Among the comments on the video we highlight: “he has never seen another woman with the same body, too perfect” and “this lady has a crush on me, I would like to meet her, I love her follies”

