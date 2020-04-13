Thalía surprises everyone once again. What happened there?

April 13, 20207: 25 a.m.

On several occasions, the Mexican Thalía has been the center of controversy, this time causing a stir for wanting to imitate the diva Jennifer Lopez, in the filming of one of her videos.

Carrying out an exhaustive search we found a video where we can clearly appreciate Thalía’s inspiration in Jlo, which implies that Thalía’s videos are not so original.

For the aforementioned, she was accused of plagiarism, since JLo released her video “Estaré Bien” for the year 2002 and then Thalía launches with the theme “I want you” for the year 2003.

It should be noted that the two famous ones wear a very similar beading outfit. Another detail of the video is the scenery of palm leaves where both usually make movement with their hair, additionally we add the identical hip movements.

Who looks better? It is the question that we all ask ourselves, without a doubt that both singers are very beautiful and successful, and above all they have the support of their millions of followers.

